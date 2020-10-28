Bushiri Will Receive Fair Trial…Asking Malawi Govt To Intervene Is Laughable

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

Bushiri: In hot soup

My Brother Foster F. Fundi raises an important topic regarding Major One. Asking Malawi Government to intervene diplomatically. Implying to secure his release.

You don’t need to be a Harvard Alumni or overly civilized to understand that asking for Malawi Government intervention will be in extreme bad taste.

Our government will look like a silly joke. A village idiot. An Opportunist. An Accomplice.

Laughable and illegal under SADC protocols.

For starters, South Africa has a very solid constitution. With shining Bill of Rights. Full Protection of Life. Presumption of Innocent until proven guilty is sacrosanct.

Secondly, South African Judiciary is fiercely independent, impartial and nearly incorruptible. Just like our judiciary.

In short, Bushiri or any Malawian incarcerated in South Africa is guaranteed to receive a fair trial.

Nothing to fear. Nothing to worry about.

SADC protocols spell clearly how cases of citizens of member countries must be treated. Respecting the jurisdiction in which crime was committed.

In part, that explains why Chanthunya was finally extradited back to Malawi.

I will explain further.

Ndawala pa Town …..