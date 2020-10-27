Off the Wall Of Ghetto King Fredokiss On ‘Pyramids’ Business…Programmed to Reject Success

By Fred Penjani Kalua

You have been programmed to reject Success. All these banks are running legalized financial Schemes..”Pyramids”.

In my view, worse forms of pyramids. All these insurance companies are legalized pyramids. No one regulates the Indian or Asian Pyramids because you can’t see them.

You won’t hear about them. They raise money and capital in their groups and get rich. These Burundi’s are doing the same. The Western world is now using “Bitcoin”/ Kryptocarency. It’s a form of Pyramid.

Differences might be there but not significant ones. Asians come here with nothing but through such schemes they are able to raise capital and grow their Businesses. That’s their “Secret”. No magic involved.

Problem with most indigenous Malawians is that you are so Envious of yourselves. You don’t want to see your own biological brother or sister doing good and financially independent. Mumafila bho akamakupemphani.

You rather disempower yourselves than empower your own. We should stop competing against each other and work as a team.

Do you know how many street kids and orphans are poor and homeless when their parents were all working and their Millions in pensions are unclaimed and being invested by these big Insurance companies? Some not even remmited by their employers. Nza bho bho cz Ndi Company.

It’s in the best interest for certain Individuals and systems for you to be poor and dependent. What most of you don’t know is that being envious of the next person is being envious of yourself.

We are all one. Malawi has gone beyond the point of seeking a political solution, our problem is economical/Financial. We need economic or financial solutions.

Do you remember a time when Banks wanted kuti Ma Bank Nkhonde and Chipeleganya zithe? Ever wondered why? Do you know that people who work in banks do Chipeleganya, Bank Nkhonde and some were in these pyramids too, ever wondered why? Observe kuti those who are against such schemes are either well to do iwowo and they don’t want anyone else around them to be rich too or they can’t afford to be part of such groups. If not these two it’s a bank or financial institution safeguarding their Business interests.

How many of you can get loan ya 3 Million from a bank without Surety? Even Medef needs Surety and political connections. I might be wrong in some of my assertions but I know it’s about that time we deploy different strategies to address poverty in our communities.

Communal approaches to empowering each other in prosperity is Key. There is always a risk to everything. Even the man investing in the Stock Exchange can lose everything or gain Big. BIG RISK. Same with Bitcoin and or Kryptocarency these are risky too.

Ambirinu you have brilliant ideas Koma Capital mulibe. Wake up. The formal financial sector will not create a Million Jobs. Organic ideas will. The formal Financial Sector is not for people with no property to their name.