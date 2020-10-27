MANEB Hopes for An MSCE Free of Cheating



By Glory Msowoya

Blantyre, October 27, Mana: The Malawi National Examination Board – MANEB has expressed hope that there will be no cheating scenarios in this year’s examination as the board executed several measurers to deal with the malpractice.

This comes as 154,000 students across the country have today started sitting for their Malawi School Certificate of Education.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency on Monday spokesperson for MANEB Mayamiko Chiwaya said several initiatives have been put in place to curb the malpractice.

“Measures that we put in place to prevent exam malpractices include anti_- cheating campaigns through radio adverts, radio programs, security personnel deployed to examination centres, intensification of monitoring by MANEB staff and other stakeholders,” she added.

Chiwaya said the board has introduced a process of sending SMS to officers who issue examinations at distribution centers to avoid some mistakes that usually happen during examination time.

“In the SMS we will be reminding them on which dates to open examination boxes as this was also done at PSLCE and it’s an initiative to ensure that they don’t open wrong boxes and it’s part of security,“ Chiwaya said.

She added that the board is also using Airtel and TNM networks to send the SMSs such that on Monday afternoon MANEB sent the first reminder about the opening of boxes.

Chiwaya said that the board has finalized payment of allowances to all staff administering the examination including security officers and invigilators.

“We have made all the payments for security personnel and all examination administrators just to make sure that they are motivated enough during the current MSCE examination.

Current MSCE examinations are expected to end on November 20.