Jailed Mzomera Ngwira In Hospital

Jailed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the north, Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, has been admitted to Mzimba District Hospital after he fell sick at Mzimba Prison.

File Photo: Mzomera after being sentenced

Mzimba District Health spokesperson Ulunji Luhanga confirmed the development on Tuesday Morning.

However, the Hospital Spokesperson Ulunji did not disclose Reverend Ngwira’s sickness.

The former Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora Reverend Mzomera Ngwira is serving a four year jail term for abusing MK 650,000 meant for Local Development Fund (LDF).