Gender Minister Kaliati Visits Defiled Girl In Chikwawa

Kaliati (centre) with Kambwemba (left) and a Mrs Ngondo during the visit

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati on Monday visited the young girl who was defiled in Chikwawa last week.

The minister who was accompanied by the Chikwawa Chapter of UTM Women for Change, expressed shock at this barbaric and animosity act.

She warned men who are involved in this behaviour to stop with immediate effect.

“No sane man can have an excuse in doing this to young girls. This is insane. It is uncalled for. This kind of barbarism has no place in this civilized century we are now in,” said Kaliati.

She also warned parents who fail to take care of their children especially the girl child making them vulnerable to rape cases, will also be punished.

Recently, Kaliati was trending on social media saying men who target young girls leaving women of their size should be taught on how to ‘propose to a woman’.

Sounding sarcastic, Kaliati stressed that many men seem to be shy to ask a lady out and that is why they end up raping infants.

Commenting on the issue, UTM Women for Change Chikwawa Chapter teamleader Loster Kambwemba said that all men who are caught raping young girls should not be given an opportunity of bail.

She further pleaded with all mothers in the country to be taking good care of their girl children for fear of rapists. Last week, a man aged 38 defiled a girl aged 11 in Chikkwawa.

According to the police report, the man, Leonard Kanyama of Dziwazina village T/A Maseya in Chakwawa district took the young girl(name withheld) on his bicycle saying he would cycle her to her father.

However, the suspect diverted to the nearby bush with the girl where he defiled her.

He was later caught and arrested by the villagers who took him to police. Currently, the victim is admitted at Chikwawa district hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect will appear in court soon. This is happening when Malawi is fighting gender based violence in highest terms, teen pregnancies and early marriages championed by Kaliati.

SAY NO TO GENDER BASED VIOLENCE AND VICTIMISING OUR YOUNG GIRLS🚫🚫