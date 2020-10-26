VP Chilima’s Mindset Change Public Lecture This Friday At BICC

Chilima: Set to deliver a thought provoking lecture

Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima is set to deliver a thought provoking and enlightening public lecture on mindset change this Friday at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

This will be the second public lecture that Chilima will be delivering after the first one on ‘Moral decadence’ at the Great Hall, Chancellor College in Zomba in 2018. Spokesperson for the Vice President, Pilirani Phiri said all was set for the public lecture.

“The lecture is on this Friday and it will focus on mindset change as a precursor to personal development, national development and smooth implementation of public sector reforms,” said Phiri.

Phiri said all preparations for the lecture are progressing well adding that due to the covid-19 pandemic, entry to the public lecture will be restricted and all Covid-19 preventive measures will be followed.

“I know that everyone will be eagerly waiting to hear what the Vice President will deliver. Those who attended the first lecture in Zomba a few years ago will testify it was an eye opening lecture and this one too will be the same, even better looking at the topic,” said Phiri.

He said for those who cannot make it to BICC, they will have a chance of following the lecture live on Zodiak Broadcasting Station channels as well as on Mibawa Television who are offering live coverage for free.

“We are grateful to the two media houses considering that we are not using government resources for this event. He is more or less coming in as a private citizen to share this important topic with his countrymen,” Phiri said.

According to the programme that we have seen, the convener of the public lecture is Dr. Asiyati Chiweza, Associate Professor of Public Administration at Chancellor College.

The lecture will also include question time where the Vice President will take questions from the audience after presentation.