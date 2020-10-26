Agro Dealers Warned Against Overcharging Farmers In AIP

By Mayamiko Phiri

Banda: Desist from duping farmers by selling uncertified seed.

AGRO dealers in the country have been warned against over charging farmers in this year’s Affordable Input Program.

Demeter agriculture National sales manager Benson Banda said this in Blantyre recently during an orientation meeting.

Banda further warned the agro dealers to desist from duping farmers by selling uncertified seed.

He also highlighted that program is meant to benefit small scale farmers, hence duping farmers is against the government efforts to uplift the lives of small scale farmers.

Affordable Input Program (AIP) has replaced farm input subsidy program (FISP).

About 4.2 million farming families are expected to benefit from this year’s program and President Dr Lazarus Chakwera recently launched the 2020/ 2021 AIP in Zomba.