Government Step Up Towards 1million Jobs Creation

Usi: The tourism ministry has great potential as regards to job creation

Government through Ministry of Tourism Culture and Wildlife, is leaving no stone unturned in the fulfillment of the Tonse Alliance campaign promises.

Speaking on Friday during the official launch of Sogecoa Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre, Dr. Michael Usi who is the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife expressed excitement that his ministry is on track in the quest to create jobs in the country by creating an environment for investment into the Sector.

“The tourism ministry has great potential as regards job creation and the launch of this hotel has potential to create a good number of jobs,” he said.

The minister also outlined a number of strategies his ministry has put in place to make the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife vibrant.

Among the strategies, Dr Usi said his ministry plans to develop a tourism marketing strategy that will create jobs for the youths and women besides taking the country far and wide.

President Chakwera cuts the ribbon to mark the official launch of the hotel as Usi looks on

President Lazarus Chakwera who presided over the launch, said the tourism industry is a top priority in the Tonse administration, adding that the sector has the potential to help in restoring the country’s economy.

“When Dr Chilima and I promised one million jobs, it was not just mere rhetoric. And when we promised these jobs we didn’t promise jobs in the future; but jobs in the making,” said Chakwera.

The president also advised the management of Golden Peacock Hotel to come up with reasonable charges that are affordable to Malawians.

He said the hotel should not only be accessible for government conferences and NGOs rather by many Malawians.

The launch was also attended by vice president Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, deputy ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Malawi Mr Wang Xiusheng, and Sogecoa Golden Peacock Hotel Managing Director Mr Mike Zhang.

Malawi’s Tourism sector is expected to initiate Malawi’s economy recovery from the Negative impacts of COVID 19 which have greatly affected several operations both locally and internationally due to imposed travel ban and restrictions.