BUSHIRI IN HOT SOUP: In Another Trial Apart From Fraud, Money laundering And Theft

Shepherd and Mary Bushiri during trial

The South African Home Affairs Department is set to appeal a High Court judgment that stopped government from withdrawing Shepherd Bushiri’s permanent residency status in the country.

The department had issued a notice to Bushiri and his wife, Mary, asking them to clarify discrepancies in their applications for permanent residency in the country.

“We are appealing because we don’t agree with this judgment. We have already submitted appeal papers to say the judge has no right to stop us from dealing with immigration issues because there is corruption somewhere,” said Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi.

Motsoaledi says the department will continue investigating the matter.

Bushiri and his wife Mary are also facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and theft. They remain in custody until their next court appearance tomorrow.-eNCA