I’m Ready to Step Down- Mutharika

Malawi’s former President Professor Peter Mutharika says he is ready to step down as opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader.

Mutharika was speaking on Friday during a press conference which was held at his retirement home in Mangochi district.

He said will quit as leader of the party after reorganizing the party and when a convention elects his successor.

“It will be irresponsible of me to resign as DPP president now. But I am ready to step down after a convention is held,” Said Mutharika

Meanwhile, Government Expert Makhumbo Munthali has asked Mutharika to create a conducive environment for all presidential hopefuls by refraining from being seen to side with certain presidential aspirants.

Mutharika who led DPP-UDF alliance during the fresh presidential elections lost to Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party.