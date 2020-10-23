Bushiri Back in Court For Bail Hearing

Connect on Linked in

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) Church is today expected to appear before Pretoria High Court in South Africa for bail application.

The South Africa based Malawi Prophet Bushiri and spouse Mary were arrested on Tuesday over fraud and Money laundering allegations.

On Wednesday, the State formally applied to postpone their case while objecting Prophet Bushiri’s bail application.

Bushiri’s lawyers opposed the State’s stance by demonstrating their readiness by submitting bail application affidavits.

In February 2019, Prophet Bushiri and Wife were also arrested over a suspected R15 million money laundering scheme.