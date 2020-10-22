Uladi Mussa Changes Final Goal: Now Heading To Maula For 6yrs Jail Term

Uladi: Off to Maula

The High Court in Lilongwe has sentenced former DPP Vice President for the Centre Uladi Mussa to five years imprisonment with hard labour.

Delivering the judgement, High Court Judge Chifundo Kachale gave Mussa 12 months imprisonment on the first count of neglecting official duties and 5 years imprisonment on the count of abuse of office.

The sentences will run concurrently. The court convicted Mussa for fraudulently aiding foreign nationals acquire Malawi passport and citizenship.

State lawyer Kamdoni Nyasulu said he is satisfied with the sentence while lawyer for Mussa, Paul Maulidi said he will appeal both the conviction and the sentencing. – Reported by Owen Mavula