Prophet Bushiri to Spend More Nights in Custody…Bail Hearing Friday

Founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church – ECG Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri, will again appear before the Pretoria Magistrates Court in South Africa this Friday for bail application.

On Wednesday, the State formally applied to postpone their case while objecting Prophet Bushiri’s bail application.

Bushiri’s lawyers opposed the State’s stance by demonstrating their readiness by submitting bail application affidavits.

ECG Director of Communications Ephraim Nyondo says Prophet Bushiri feels this is a weaponization of the criminal justice system for effecting arrests and then claim not being ready for trial.

Prophet Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri have always vehemently stood by their innocence and are resolute in their stance that they are innocent.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate is expected to rule on the postponement of the case on Friday, 23rd October 2020 and possibly the bail hearing.