DPP Northern Region Governors Revolt Against APM

OLD GOOD DAYS: Mutharika and some DPP officials from the Northern Region

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) district governors in the Northern Region are protesting the decision to allow party leader Peter Mutharika appoint a new regional governor for the region to replace Christopher Mzomera Ngwira who was jailed last week.

According to Rumphi West district governor Kondwani Harawa, the governors have agreed to hold a meeting on Friday where, among others, they will appoint an acting regional governor.

The decision comes after some party leaders presented four names to the party’s secretariat and Mutharika from where one would be picked for the position.