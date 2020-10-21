Salima Sugar Company Cheers Mothers

By Florence Cheyo

Ulagadde giving a parcel to one of the mothers

Salima, October 20, Mana: Salima Sugar Company on Monday donated various items to mothers at Salima District Hospital’s maternity ward as part of mother’s day commemoration.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) after making the donation, Project Coordinator for Salima Sugar Company, Milind Ulagadde, said the gesture was to appreciate roles mothers play in nurturing children to become productive members of society.

“Women face different challenges which hinder them from supporting their families therefore, our company is geared towards empowering women. We do not differentiate the role that men and women play in the development of the country,” he said.

He said the company also wanted to demonstrate that it appreciates the role communities in Salima play to the company hence the donation as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Senior Medical Officer for Salima District Hospital, Dr George Limwado, appreciated the gesture by the company saying it had come at a right time considering challenges mothers face especially when in hospital.

Dr Limwado also urged people to help the facility in terms of infrastructure and service delivery among other things.

One of the women that received the donation, Rute Julius, said she was happy and grateful that the company remembered them and gave them gifts.

The donated items included sugar, pieces of clothes, soap and salt.

Salima Sugar Company which started its commercial production in 2017 is geared towards social corporate responsibility by promising to continue offering different services to surrounding communities in the district.