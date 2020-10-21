Prophet Bushiri Spends Night in Police Cell

South Africa based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is this morning expected to appear before the Commercial Crimes Magistrate Court in Pretoria after spending a night behind bars.

Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary were arrested on Tuesday by the Hawks (Directorate for Priority Investigations in South Africa) over fraud and Money laundering allegations.

“They will be appearing before the Magistrate Court in Pretoria, South Africa this morning,” confirmed Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo

In February 2019, Prophet Bushiri and Spouse were also arrested over a suspected R15 million money laundering scheme.