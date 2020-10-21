NRWB Donates Multi-Million Sanitary Vehicle to Nkhata Bay

By Henry Mhango

Nkhatabay, October 21, Mana: Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) has rescued Nkhatabay District Council in its quest to control sewage waste management.

NRWB Chief Executive Officer, Titus Mtenga said on Tuesday that proper waste disposal is vital hence the need to ensure that its management is adhered to.

Mtegha was speaking when his organisation donated a sanitary vehicle worth K85 million to the Council, under Nkhata Bay Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

He said the vehicle will go a long way in helping to control sewage waste management in the district.

“As a board we thought about the poor sanitary conditions in the district. The vehicle will help to pump and remove sewage waste and dispose them in our sewage ponds that we have constructed at the old hospital for proper disposal.

“We plan to build more proper sewage ponds where all waste collected from different sections of the district will be disposed,” Mtegha said.

Nkhata Bay District Chairperson, Cyria Ada Mana Nyamwera, said the donation has come at the right time where the council had no sanitary vehicle of their own.

“As a district we didn’t have a sanitary vehicle and this was a big challenge in terms of waste management. This donation will improve waste management in the district,” he said.

He urged NRWB to continue supporting different sanitation projects in the district so that the problem of poor sanitation can be addressed.Nkhata Bay Water Supply and Sanitation project is expected to end in June 2022.