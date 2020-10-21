NBM plc Gives ECAMA K1.5 million For Lake Conference

Mtuwa (left) presents the cheque to Thula

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc Wednesday donated K1.5 million towards this year’s Economics Association of Malawi (ECAMA) annual lake conference slated for November 19-20 this year.

Presenting the cheque in Blantyre, NBM plc Service Centre Manager for Henderson Street Service Centre, Tamara Mtuwa said the conference is coming at a time that the world economy including Malawi’s economy is under intense pressure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are all aware of how the outlook changed in March this year. As we speak, many businesses have closed, companies have undergone both job and pay cuts and the economy world over has taken a knock.”

“Therefore, as a Bank of the Nation, we feel that it is critical to support our Economists as they deliberate on possible survival strategies for the resuscitation of the economy,” said Mtuwa.

She said the conference is very important, not only to NBM plc but the whole nation as the economists discuss ways and strategies of bouncing back the economy.

Thula-We are thankful to NBM plc

“We need to keep abreast with global economic trends but also engage with key stakeholders in government, parastatals, development and international partners, NGOs, micro finance firms, insurance companies and many others who will be a part of this conference,” said Mtuwa.

Receiving the donation, ECAMA Executive member Maleka Thula hailed NBM plc for the donation saying the bank has been a good partner since the establishment of the association in 1999.

“The theme for our conference this year is ‘Going beyond macro-economic stability; the need for building resilience to external shocks. We know that after the Covid-19 pandemic we needed to sit down and discuss the state of our economy because we know that if the economy thrives, the banking or financial sector will also do well. So we are very thankful to NBM plc for this donation towards our conference,” said Thula.