Msungama’s MCP Constituents Irk Chakwera For Torching Kumbali Lodge…Urges Them To Respect Rule of Law

Chakwera, Msungama (left) captured at Kumbali Lodge

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has advised Ulemu Msungama’s Lilongwe City South East Constituents who torched Kumbali Lodge to always respect the rule of law regardless of whatever issues affecting them.

Chakwera said this when he visited the Lodge, part of which was burned by irate MCP die-hards early Sunday over long- standing land disputes.

Kumbali Lodge is situated just behind Kamuzu Palace, which is in Area 44, the constituency of MCP legislator Ulemu Msungama. Msungama is also Chakwera’s Minister of Youth and Sports.

The MCP Leader cited law and order as some of the pillars of his government, as such he will not tolerate lawlessness.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to promoting direct foreign investments and deal decisively with the illegal acquisition of land.

Social commentator Idris Ali Nassah condemned the arson, saying Malawians need to stop involving violence in dispute resolution.

“The destruction of property at Kumbali Lodge, allegedly arising from a dispute over land is reprehensible. The offenders should be found, arrested and charged for their mischief.

“Malawians need to understand and embrace mechanics of dispute resolution that don’t involve violence or are destructive. Disputes over money, romantic relationships, business gone south, a pyramid scheme that has collapsed, differences in politics, even over traditional and religious beliefs…can otherwise be settled through mediation, negotiation, conciliation and pacification. What you do not do is take the law into your own hands,” said Nassah.

Meanwhile Malawi Police have arrested 49 locals on allegations that they were involved in the torching of the lodge.

Malawi national Police spokesman James Kadzadzera confirmed about the arrests.

“We would like to condemn in strongest terms the unbecoming behaviour of some individuals from Area 44 in Lilongwe who threw dialogue to the wind and caused mayhem at Kumbali Lodge premises on Sunday, October 19, 2020.

“They have extensively damaged two buildings, set on fire seven vehicles and stolen some valuable items at the premises,” said Kadadzera.

The bone of contention was the land the villagers are claiming is theirs which, on the other hand, Kumbali Lodge owners lay claim to.

“There is a court order restraining the villagers from occupying the disputed land. The police wishes to remind everyone and the people of Area 44 in particular, that court orders have to be respected at all times, failing which contempt of court charges apply.

“Police further reminds all and sundry that, in the face of grievances, proper and legal channels of delivering grievances have to be always followed other than resorting to mob justice,” he said.



The police are still patrolling the area to ensure order and stability, which has already been restored.