Court Frees MASM Boss Andrew Ngomwa Who Infected Niece With HIV

Medical Aid Society of Malawi (Masm) Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Ngomwa has been granted bail by the Blantyre Magistrate Court for his case involving the alleged defilement of his 16-year-old niece, infecting her with HIV in the process

The bail was granted on Monday October 19, 2020 by the Senior Resident Magistrate Angela Dossi who is presiding over the case.

Dossi in her ruling directed Ngomwa to pay K200,000 in cash, furnish with two reliable sureties bonded at K500,000 non-cash.

Ngomwa is also expected to be reporting to Blantyre Police station every Fridays every fortnight.

The Magistrate also directed the Masm boss to surrender traveling documents to police.

During the bail hearing it transpired the case will be prosecuted by the lawyers from State Advocate.

The implication is it will take a little longer for case to resume and this prompted Dossi to expedite release the Ngomwa on bail.

Ngomwa handed himself over to Police in Blantyre on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a man haunt was launched over allegations of defilement.

Police said they received a complaint on September 21, 2020 over defilement of niece girl who is 16.

Blantyre Police spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi said Ngomwa faces defilement charges.