Chakwera Faces Parliament Amidst State House Corruption Scandal

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera will once again appear before Parliament to answer questions from Members of Parliament.

Chakwera to answer questions from Parliament

According to a statement signed by Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zangazanga Chikhosi the president will arrive at the chamber at 2 O’clock in the afternoon.

According to speaker of Parliament, Gotani Hara members of parliament are expected to ask nine questions.

Chakwera will be appearing in Parliament amid rapid corruption and abuse of public resources within state house and top Tonse administration officials.

This will be the second time for President Chakwera to answer questions from Members of Parliament.