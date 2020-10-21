Chakwera Calls For Review Of Land Laws

By Manasse Nyirenda

Lilongwe, October 21, Mana: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has called for a review of all land laws in response to the rising wrangles over land in the country.

Chakwera made the appeal to review land laws

The president was responding to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) for Chitipa South, Werani Chilenga and Mzimba North, Yeremiah Chihana among others relating to land when he appeared before parliament on Wednesday to answer questions from parliamentarians.

He said there have been so many protests over land from different sectors in the country and there was need to deal with the issues comprehensively.

“I have directed Ministry of Lands to review all land laws to address the flaws in the country,” he said.

The president also tackled questions from Thyolo Central MP, Ben Phiri, on the glitches to the implementation of the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) in some areas which he said would lead to a creation of hunger instead of eliminating it.

In his response, the president said that he and his team were working hard to deal with the challenge.

“We are working to defeat hunger and not to create it. We will do our best to supply what is needed and there are meetings taking place to sort out the glitches,” he said.

Before responding to the questions, the president took time to condemn what he described as barbaric behaviour that has been unleashed on innocent souls in the country.

He singled out the lynching of an elderly woman in Dedza over witchcraft accusations, the defilement of an 11-year-old girl from Chikwawa and the destruction of property at Kumbali Lodge worth millions of Kwacha’s among the examples.

However, the President assured all Malawians, in particular women that they will be protected.

This was the second time president Chakwera appeared before Parliament to answer questions from members during this session of parliament.