State Not Ready to Prosecute Ex-Minister Henry Mussa

Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has expressed concern over delays in prosecution of former Minister of Information Henry Mussa and former director of Information Gideon Munthali.

The two are accused of stealing computers and gensets. The court sat today for plea and possible commencement of trial.

However, the state asked for an adjournment saying they were not ready as the file of the suspects was still with Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), the DPP is yet to give guidance on the matter.

Nyimba granted the adjournment but expressed concern over the delays saying the suspects have a right to a speedy trial. He said such adjournments affect progress of the case.

The case has since been adjourned to December 4 2020 when the suspects are expected to take plea.

Defence lawyer, Powel Nkutabasa hoped that the time given will enable the state conclude its work and be ready to prosecute the case.