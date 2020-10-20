South Africa Arrest Bushiri Once More

South Africa has re-arrested the founder for the Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

Prophet Bushiri’s Spokesperson, Ephraim Nyondo Confirmed the arrest in a press statement below made available to the publication.

NOTICE OF PROPHET BUSHIRI HANDING HIMSELF OVER TO THE HAWKS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

20.10.20

_____________________________________________________________

Pretoria: The Hawks informed lawyers of our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, late Monday afternoon that they (Hawks) are requesting the couple to go to their office by 11am accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue concerning a certain investment.

We are told as the Prophet and lawyers were getting prepared for the 11am appointment, the Hawks went to their house before the 11am appointment and arrested the Prophet’s wife alone.

We are told the Prophet is on his way to the Hawks office to hand over himself. He believes in the justice system of the country and he will abide to all what the law compels until all this war is done.

As the matter is still currently under criminal investigation, we have been advised not to discuss this matter any further.

________________________________________________________________

For media inquiries ONLY: +265993038464