NBM plc Partners Shoprite, PEP in Go Cashless and Win Promotion

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has partnered with retail giants Shoprite and PEP stores to run the Go Cashless and Win promotion in which customers will win shopping vouchers worth K4 million if they use their NBM plc visa cards at NBM plc Point of Sale (POS) devices to pay for goods and services in the two retail stores.

NBM plc Head of Digital Banking Services William Kaunda said the Bank is running the promotion as one way of helping customers embrace cashless transactions.

“We would like to remind our customers of the convenience and safety that cashless shopping brings. In the awake of Covid-19, we have been encouraging our customers to transact via our digital platforms a lot more. This includes the use of cards when purchasing their products either in Shoprite or PEP Stores,” said Kaunda.

PEP Malawi General Manager Obino Mwamba said they are excited with the promotion and that it would increase traffic to their shops as customers have a chance of winning amazing prizes in the promotion.

“We are extremely happy to partner with National Bank of Malawi plc and look forward to welcoming more customers into our stores. As a brand whose customers are central to all that we do, we are excited for the opportunity to present this promotion to our remarkable customers,” said Mwamba.

Shoprite Malawi Manager Mutana Aneru said they too are excited with the promotion.

“We have also allowed NBM plc to deploy their in-store branding within Shoprite to provide customers with adequate information on how to take part in the promotion,” said Aneru.

The Go Cashless and Win promotion is scheduled to run for two months with 4 fortnightly draws where at each draw; 10 winners will cart home Shoprite or PEP Stores shopping vouchers worth K100,000 each.