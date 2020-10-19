Oops!Chakwera Bars MIJ Radio From State House Weekly Briefings

Chakwera: Has banned MIJ

President Lazarus Chakwera has banned Malawi Institute of Journalism (MIJ) FM radio from State House Weekly press briefings.

Chakwera through his Press Secretary Brian Banda ordered the removal of MIJ radio from the list of media houses that attend the weekly State House press briefings simply because the radio is experiencing temporary technical challenge which has seen it off air in some parts of the central region especially Lilongwe, which is MCP’s stronghold.

However, the radio is on air in most parts of the country including the entire southern and northern regions of the country.

MIJ radio did not attend this week’s briefing on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Kamuzu Palace marking the start of the ban.