MCP to Focus On Strengthening Grassroots Structures

By Elijah Phompho, MEC stringer

One of the ruling Parties in the country, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has called upon party leadership to focus strengthening its grassroots structures across the country.

MCP’s Deputy Director of Strategic Planning, Kelita Kanyandura made Sunday during the launch of Campaign for Makhwira south ward in Chikwawa ahead of By-elections slated for 10 November.

Kanyandura said every political party’s strength is measured with its structures on the ground and hence she called upon the party’s regional and district executive committees to ensure that the party has strengthened its grassroots structures.

“MCP is now one of the ruling parties. I therefore urge all district executive leaders to make sure that we have enough areas and branches on the ground to show that we are in government,” said Kanyandura

On his part Regional Chairperson for the Party in the Southern Region Peter Simbi said the party is geared to campaign vigorously in order to win the Makhwira south ward.



MCP candidate for Makhwira south ward Lenita Osten complained that the area has no hospital, police station and that it has no adequate supply of water and hence she vowed to bring these social amenities once elected as the Councillor for the area.







