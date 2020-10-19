London Political Summit Honours APM, Chakwera For Smooth, Peaceful Transition Of Leadership

London Political Summit Ambassador Limbani Kalilani Presents the Award to Mutharika

The London Political Summit, a global think tank has honoured Malawian President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and former President Professor Peter Mutharika by conferring them with Uhuru/Raila Peace Accord Award.

The two political figures were awarded because they ensured a smooth and peaceful transition of leadership through upholding the separation of powers of the arms of government, through civic education and the protection of voter’s rights, in the pre- election period.

In the post elections period, this peace has been upheld by President Chakwera’s promotion of a United and Prosperous Malawi, through servant leadership among other values embodied in the “Chakwera Super Hi 5”.

As a result, the potential for civil unrest was quelled in Malawi. Malawi has thus set a precedent for other African states and for countries around the world to follow.

Raila/Uhuru Peace Accord Award was inaugurated in 2018 in the UK’s House of Commons. The award is in recognition of the “Handshake” between Kenya’s President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and the former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga. The Handshake restored peace after contested election results.

Malawi Ex-President Mutharika

The Award will be given to African Heads of States who demonstrate statesmanship and ensure peace and stability is sustained in democratic processes following elections.

President Chakwera was honoured on Friday 16th October 2020 by the London Political Summit, a global think tank. The Award ceremony was officiated virtually connecting London and State House in Malawi.

In a Previous virtual ceremony also at his retire home in Mangochi, former President Mutharika received his Award presented by London Political summit ambassador Limbani Kalilani.

The former President said: “I feel greatly honoured. I applaud President Uhuru Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.”

London Political Summit Ambassador Dr. Josephine Ojiambo led the presentation ceremony in the State House Malawi, where the President was represented by the Special Advisor on Political Affairs Hon. Ephraim Chivunde. He was accompanied by Ambassador Limbani Kalilani-LPS Ambassador for Malawi and Southern Africa.

The ceremony kicked off with Ambassador Dr Josephine Ojiambo sharing the origin of Uhuru/Raila Peace Accord Ceremony.

Dr Ojiambo said, “after the contested and divisive election in Kenya 2017, the country was very divided, however on 9th March 2018, Kenyans President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Odinga who were at the helm of divisive politics put their differences aside and outside the office of the President shook hands and this handshake restored peace, restored the democratic governance of the country and brought together the peoples of Kenya.

She added, “We are now looking at how we can also honour President Dr. Chakwera and the outgoing Prof Mutharika because they have ensured a peaceful transition of leadership by upholding the separation of powers in the hands of government, by ensuring civic education in the time between the point at which the courts ordered a rerun and also protection of voter rights during electoral period and therefore have guaranteed peace for 100 days after the elections.”

Dr Ojiambo said that Kenyan President H. E Uhuru Kenyatta and Former Prime Minister H.E Raila Odinga were fully briefed about the London Political Summit engagement with H. E Lazarus Chakwera. And through State House to confer him this Award and they were both happy that was possible.

Presidential Special Advisor on Political Affairs Hon Ephraim Chivunde Receiving the award on behalf of Chakwera from Kalilani

In accepting the Award on behalf of President Dr. Chakwera, the President Special Advisor on Political Affairs Hon Ephraim Chivunde said: “Executive members of London Political Summit, on behalf of the President of the republic of Malawi Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, I’m honoured to accept this Uhuru/Raila Peace Accord Award. President Chakwera was honoured to play a role as the peoples’ servant and he dedicated this award to these people in their honour. “

The London Political Summit main event takes place on 20th October 2020. H.E Dr Lazarus Chakwera is expected to address the summit as a keynote speaker via a pre-recorded message.

More awardees including leaders from African countries and around the world will receive their awards for different outstanding contribution they have made. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be officiated virtually.