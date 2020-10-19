BREAKING NEWS: ACB Releases Fixtures Of 19 Big Fishes

p1

The Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) has today released a ‘fixture’ as well as updated the nation on the progress of over 30 cases that they have been working on since July 1 this year.

Addressing the media in Lilongwe, ACB Director Rayneck Matemba flanked by the Bureau’s Director of Prosecution, Chrispin Khunga, says out of the 30 files, they are currently chasing 19 which include the case involving business mogul Thom Mpinganjira, politicians Uladi Mussa and Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, former MDF Commander Henry Odilo and former Mangochi DC Jack Nguluwe.

Matemba has also justified ACB’s swift move on Mzomera Ngwira saying the bureau did not look at the amount which was misappropriated by the former MP standing at MK250 000, but the breach of trust for him as a public servant.

“Let me warn all MPs that we will deal with anyone found mismanaging CDF, DDF as daily we keep receiving complaints on how the funds are being abused. And we will arrest anyone despite the amount,” said Matemba.

Other cases being pursued by the Bureau are of Jean Mathanga, Zamil Karim, Innocent Botomani, Gerald Viola and former Lilongwe city mayor Desmond Bikoko. .