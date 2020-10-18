Media Council For Ethical Reporting

By Tione Andsen

Lilongwe, October 18, Mana: Media Council of Malawi has challenged Media practitioners to ethically report, research and investigate Trafficking In Persons (TIP) issues in the country.

Media Council of Malawi, Executive Director, Moses Kaufa made the challenge on Saturday during signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Media Association Against Trafficking in Persons (MAATIP) and Timveni Child and Youth Media Organization at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

He said issues of TIP need to be reported accurately to avoid victimizing the survivors of the TIP.

Kaufa said language and image issues remain critical in upholding journalism ethics which need to be considered when reporting TIP issues at all cost.

He hailed Timveni Media Group for opening up to work in partnerships with MAATIP to host them as secretariat.

“Media organizations in the country are lacking support to need them to continue discharging their activities effectively and efficiently. We are hoping that the partnership will achieve the desired goals in fighting injustices people are facing through the acts of trafficking,” Kaufa explained.

He said collaboration and working together among various stakeholders make things easy and manageable saying the two institutions should strive to get better results.

Executive Director for Timveni Child and Youth Organization, Herbert Chidaya said his organization was willing to work with MAATIP because their objectives are in line with some of their activities.

He said the fight against Trafficking was one of the key issues Timveni was working in where a lot of children have being forced into child labour.

Chidaya added that the MoU would help the two partners to develop credible programmes that would enhance the fight against exploitation among women and children in form of labour.

Board Chairperson for MAATIP, Memory Chisenga thanked Timveni Media Group accepting to work in partnership with MAATIP in the fight against TIP in the country.

She said the partnership would assist MAATIP to conduct its activities with an operational secretariat in which Timveni would be hosting.