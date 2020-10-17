REBUILDING MALAWI: VP Chilima Calls For Prayer, Hardwork

Chilima: Lets’ Work Hard

Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima is calling for prayer and continued hardwork to help lift the nation out of poverty.

Chilima was speaking in Mchinji at the official inauguration of St. Paul’s Parish of the Catholic Church.

He said as the rainy season begins, “there was need for people to particularly work hard their gardens.”Archbishop Tarsizius Ziyaye commended the Vice President for always being there for the church.

The Archbishop declared St. Paul’s Catholic Church as a parish in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Chilima has presented a K1million donation to the parish from President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.