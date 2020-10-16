Fire Guts Down Part Of Nkhotakota District Hospital Pharmacy

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Nkhotakota, October 16, Mana: Fire has gutted down part of Nkhotakota District Hospital Pharmacy destroying some drugs and medical equipment.

According to Nkhotakota District Hospital Spokesperson, Garry Chilinga, the fire whose cause has not been established started, around 5 am on Friday.

He said in-patient guardians saw smoke billowing from the facility and alerted medical staff who used water fetched using buckets to put off the fire.

Chilinga said a number of medical supplies have been destroyed with some drugs exposed to intense heat rendering it useless for use on patients.

He said services were running as normal but expressed worry that some important drugs might not be available because of the destruction.

A Visit to the health facility by Malawi News Agency (Mana) found Medical staff transferring some drugs from the Pharmacy to one of the isolation ward in the hospital.

Officials from the Ministry of Health are expected to visit the hospital to assess the damage, according to Chilinga.