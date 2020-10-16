EX-MP Mzomera Ngwira Handed 4-Year Sentence for Abuse Of Office

The Mzimba Magistrate Court has sentenced former Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora, Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira to four years imprisonment with hard labour for abuse of office.

The outspoken Mzomera, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the north, is said to have abused Local Development Funds (LDF) during his tenure of office.

Passing the sentence, Senior Magistrate Mathews Msiska said the sentence is meant to deter other public officer from abusing public money.

The former Dr. Joyce Banda’s People’s Party senior member, Mzomera was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2018.