DPP’s Mzomera to Be Sentenced Today

The Mzimba Magistrate Court is today expected to deliver its judgement on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Region Governor for the Northern Region Reverend Mzomera Ngwira who was convicted for abuse of office.

Ngwira, a former Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora, is said to have abused Local Development Funds (LDF) during his tenure of office.

Under the corrupt practice act, the maximum sentence for those found guilty is 12 years jail sentence.

The out-spoken Regional Governor Ngwira was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2018,