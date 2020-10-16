Chisale’s Trial Starts Today

Chisale heading to court

Former President Peter Mutharika’s private bodyguard, Norman Chisale is today expected to appear before the court in a case in which his is being accused of using a fake certificate to join the Malawi Army.

National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“The first case to be taken to court is that of personating a person named in a certificate whose suspect is Mr. Norman Chisale. The case will go to court 16 October,” confirmed Kadadzera in a statement

Chisale is also facing other charged namely murder, attempted murder and money laundering

The Police further revealed that about twenty files cases for high figures are ready for prosecution after finalizing investigations,

The cases in include of arson, money laundering, fraud, abuse of office and theft by public servants involving among others.