Chisale Not Fit to Stand For Trial- Lawyers

Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Shyreen Chirwa has set November 13, 2020 for ruling on whether former President Peter Mutharika’s private bodyguard Norman Chisale should take plea or not in a case.

File: Chisale outside the court

Chisale was on Friday officially charged with two counts of impersonating a person named in a certificate and giving false information to a person employed in public service.

However, Chisale did not take plea as his lawyers raised objections ranging from their client not being in the right frame of mind, failure by state to make full disclosures of the alleged Junior Certificate Examination (JCE) certificate and other Constitutional matters on time lapse on the charges as it allegedly happened 24 years ago.

The state however, insists that the counts are still valid and five witnesses are ready to testify.

Chisale is being represented by three lawyers, Gilbert Khonyongwa, Festino Maere and Chancy Gondwe while the state is being represented by Steve Kayuni, Pirirani Masanjala and Andre Salamba.