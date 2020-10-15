Club Cyclone Gets Even Better

The popular entertainment hub, Club Cyclone, has surpassed its own high standards with the opening of the new outside bar and restaurant to make it even better than before.

Add to that, the club has a good parking space inside that means merrymakers would not be worried with the safety of their cars and other belongings.

“The restaurant has opened doors, anyone can pop in anytime of the day starting from 10.00am and enjoy our delicious meals.

We want to provide 100 percent service, from proper meals to drinks, good music to top class customer service from our well-trained waiters and bar attendants,” says the owner of the club Selvaraj Nayagam.

Anyone can pop in anytime- Nayagam

To celebrate the new outside bar and restaurant, a red carpet launch will be organized soon to be graced by guest DJs and artists.

“We are providing the best option for those seeking fun. We have set high standards for ourselves and we are going to maintain that.

We have put in place a proper plan to sustain this momentum because we believe in satisfying the needs of our customers fully,” Nayagam says.

Club Cyclone is situated along Haile Selassie Road in the heart of the city making it easily accessible to a lot of people during the day and at night too.