Malawi Parliament Passes 2020/21 ‘Empty & Too Ambitious’ Budget

Members of Parliament on Wednesday passed the 2020/21 National Budget pegged at MK 2.2 Trillion.

Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu Presented the budget statement in Parliament four weeks ago.

The Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) Executive Director, John Kapito described the 2020/21 National Budget as ‘Empty and too ambitious’.

Kapito said the budget has neglected the promises made by the new Administration during campaign period such as the Universal Fertilizer Subsidy creation of a million jobs and removal of taxes on some basic goods and services.

The Out-spoken Consumer Rights Activist Kapito further said that the current budget has been set to benefit only selected individuals.