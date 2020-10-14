Itsanana: Tonse Govt Delays Implementation of Tax Free Band Again!

The implementation of the proposed MK100, 000 tax free band will not be implemented this month because it awaits tabling in Parliament, Ministry of Finance has confirmed.

Ministry of Finance Spokesperson, Williams Banda confirmed the development in an interview with State controlled MBC Online.

According to Banda, the issue of free tax band will be tackled in the taxation bill which is among the bills slated to be deliberated upon by the Legislators.

Tonse Alliance administration which is being lead by Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its Vice Saulos Chilima of UTM Party promised MK 100,00 tax free band to middle income earners.