Taps Run Dry at New Parliament Building…Crisis in Toilets

Parliament on Tuesday adjourned earlier than expected due to dry taps at the New Parliament building posing a serious health threat to Members of Parliament and visitors.

MP for Mulanje Bale Constituency, Victor Musowa asked for an early adjournment due to intermittent water supply which has affected the Building since this morning.

According to First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo, the problem has arisen due to a pipe which has burst and it is located behind the Building and that currently officials are fixing the problem.

The lawmakers are currently on Committee of Supply of the 2020/2021 national budget whereby they are scrutinizing the budgetary allocation vote by vote.