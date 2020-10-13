Malawi Court Convicts Uladi Mussa

Uladi Mussa

The High Court in Lilongwe has convicted Uladi Mussa and former Regional Immigration Officer, David Kwanjana in the passport case.

Judge Chifundo Kachale has since reserved the sentencing in the case to next week.

The court has also acquitted two foreign nationals who were being accused of benefiting from the process.

Mussa, a former Home Affairs cabinet Minister during Dr. Joyce Banda’s People’s Party (PP) administration, was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau for aiding foreign nationals to obtain Malawian passport illegally.