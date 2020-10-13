Bullets, Nomads Stadia Projects Not Priority- Govt

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration says the Multi-billion Kwacha Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Stadia Projects not among top priorities.

Mlusu: Stadia Projects can wait

Minister of Finance, Felix Mlusu was responding to questions in Parliament from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) law makers on why government has not allocated money for the projects.

The Finance Minister Mlusu said construction of these facilities is not an urgent priority of the new government but emphasized the project has not been entirely abandoned.

In March this year, government awarded contracts to two Chinese Construction companies to build stadia for Big Bullets and Wanderers Football Clubs.

According to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the two construction companies are China Civil Engineering which will oversee Bullets stadium while Anhul Foreign Economic Construction Company will build a stadium for Wanderers.

Bullets stadium project will cost MK3.8 Billion while Wanderers’ is to the tune of MK3.5 Billion.

The construction followed a public pronouncement by former President Peter Mutharika that his government intended to support the two football heavyweights.