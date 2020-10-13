Action Aid Questions Chakwera for Introducing VAT on Cooking Oil: Alot of Poor Households Will Be Affected

Action Aid Malawi says the introduction of VAT on cooking oil during 2020/2021 budget will affect alot of poor households in this country hence the need for parlimentarians to advocate for its removal before the budget is passed.

Action Aid Programme Specialist for Accountability and Public Services Yandura Chipeta told Malawi Voice today that the country’s villages have people who are malnourished and they will no longer be able to buy cooking oil to use if the price will increase a development that will affect their health.

Chipeta has also stressed the need for the issue of tax Justice to be considered as Malawi keeps on financing it’s own budget.