One Million Jobs Promise Impossible- State House

Malawi State House says it is practically impossible for Malawi government to employ one million youths within a space of one year.

Chakwera and Chilima lied on one million jobs

Director of Communications at State House, Sean Kampondeni was answering a question from a Journalist on Monday during a weekly briefing at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

According to Kampondeni, government alone cannot create one million jobs and needs the private sector to assist.

“When President Lazarus Chakwera says he will create one million jobs, he does not mean one million people are going to suddenly start working for the government,” said Kampondeni

He added: “It means the government is going to provide incentives to the job market, businesses, private sector so that when they are thriving there are going to be jobs in those places,”

Last week, President Chakwera told the media that government can only managed to employ 2000 people.

The one million jobs promise was a major talking point for the Tonse Alliance during fresh presidential elections campaign.