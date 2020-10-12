MEC to Use 50+1 in Parliamentary, Local Govt Elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says will use 50%+1 of the votes cast to determine the winners for the forth coming Parliamentary and local government by-elections.

MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale flanked by Commissioners

MEC’s Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale disclosed the development on Monday through a Press Statement.

Justice Kachale said the decision follows Constitutional and Supreme Courts’ interpretation of the word ‘majority’ in the famous presidential elections case.

The Commission has also differed the holding of by elections in the following constituencies; Mangochi West, Mangochi North East and Phalombe North.

“Only the candidates who participated in the 2019 parliamentary elections will be considered to contest in the elections and their status and party affiliations will be maintained.

The voters’ register will be reset to the state it was on 21st May 2019″ reads the statement which says the change in dates is to allow the Commission to work on the above processes.

MEC’s Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa said by elections will proceed as scheduled in Lilongwe North West, Karonga Central and Makhuwira South Ward in Chikwawa.