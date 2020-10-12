MASM Boss Ngomwa Hands Himself to Police…Accused of Defiling 14 Year Old Niece

The Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Ngomwa, who has been on the run since September 21 this year, has handed himself to Blantyre Police on Monday morning.

To answer defilement charge

Blantyre Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi has confirmed the development saying the 49 year old Ngomwa who is being accused of defiling 14 year old niece, will answer defilement charge.

According to medical report, the girl has also been infected with Human Infection Virus (HIV) a virus which causes AIDS.

The suspect Andrew Ngomwa is expected to appear in court soon to answer defilement charge.