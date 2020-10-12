Girl Up Blantyre Empowers Che-Somba Girls

Jacqueline Malombe (2nd from the left) handing over the pack to one of the beneficiaries

Blantyre, October 10, 2020 – As a way of commemorating International Day of a Girl child, the Girl Up Blantyre has handed over face masks and reusable sanitary pads to 300 girls at Mpapa Secondary School in Che-Somba, Blantyre to enhance their well-being.

Girl Up Blantyre is a youth-led girls empowerment organization that focuses on education, leadership training and health issues. According to Jacqueline Malombe president of Girl Up Blantyre the donation aims at addressing challenges vulnerable girls face during menstruation.

“Availability of resources to most girls hampers the effective management of menstruation. It is evident that in a low-income setup, women struggle to manage menstruation in very effective and hygienic ways a development which impacts their health and well-being negatively,” said Malombe.

Malombe said that the sanitary pads will ensure sustainability in the education context as girls will be proudly attending classes. “School absenteeism for girls during menstruation is attributed to low esteem, we believe that with the donation we will restore their plight and confidence that will help them attend classes,” she added.

The donation comes courtesy of Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), Malawi’s major fuel importer, which responded positively when the organization asked for assistance for underprivileged girls.

Empowered: Girl-up Blantyre officials pose for a group photo with Che-Somba girls after the donation

“We requested PIL to help us with reusable sanitary pads to alleviate challenges associated with menstruation. The company came to our rescue and donated these reusable pads to benefit 300 girls who comes from underprivileged families,” added Malombe.

One of the recipients, Ruth Msosa hailed Girl Up Blantyre saying the donation will end period poverty for many girls in the area.

“It is always hard for girls to come to school during menstruation but with this donation we have our plight restored and I believe this will minimize the rate of absenteeism,” said Msosa.

During the handover, each girl received a pack consisting one face mask and three reusable sanitary pads.

In September, PIL donated reusable sanitary pads and face masks worth K1.2 million to Girls Up Blantyre.

PIL made the kind gesture to protect girls from stigma that arise around menstruation thereby enhancing their health and well-being.

International Day of a Girl Child falls on October 11 every year and this year the day was commemorated under theme‘My Voice, Our Equal Future’.