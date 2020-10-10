Flame to Host Warriors

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames will on Sunday afternoon host Zimbabwe the Warriors at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre in an international friendly match.

Malawi will be hosting the Warriors barely days after suffering a 1 -0 defeat to Zambia in another international friendly game which was played in Lusaka, Zambia.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the Malawi and Zimbabwe game will be played without supporters online with Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

Flames will use the friendly match against Zambia and Zimbabwe to fine-tune for AFCON qualifying matches against Burkina Faso in November.