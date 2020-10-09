HRDC Endorses Anti-Chakwera Demos

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has endorsed demonstrations by Women’s Manifesto Movement against President Lazarus Chakwera’s failure to fulfil the Gender Equality Act (GEA) requirement of 60:40 representation of either sex in public appointments.

Chakwera under fire

HRDC’s National Coordinator Luke Tembo made the endorsement on Thursday.

The demonstrations are expected to be conducted today on Friday in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu. In all cities the demonstrations will kick-start from 10am to 1pm.

Chairperson for the NGO Gender Coordination Network, Barbara Banda, who is one of the organizers for the protests, said the aim is for Malawi women “to make a stand against systemic discrimination in public appointments.”

Banda said they want to raise awareness, encourage dialogue and see change in the appointment of women in public positions.

However, President Chakwera has challenged gender activists in the country to bring forward names of qualified women to be included in boards of Parastatals organizations.