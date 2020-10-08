Katsonga Kicked-Out Of Parliament For Not Wearing Neck Tie On His Chinese Collar Jacket

Member of Parliament for Neno South Constituency Mark Katsonga Phiri was on Wednesday kicked out of Parliament for not wearing a neck-Tie on his Chinese Collar jacket.

According to Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo the Law Maker, Katsonga Phiri dressing was contrary to parliamentary standing orders.

In Malawi, the official dress code for male Members of Parliament is suit, long trousers, a tie and a jacket.

In 2017, Second Deputy Speaker sent out the then Member of Parliament for Mwanza Central Davis Katsonga for putting on headgear (Nthini).